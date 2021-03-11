Prosecutors want Muleshoe ISD band director to stay locked up while criminal charge pending

LUBBOCK, Texas– Federal prosecutors on Thursday made a request to keep a Muleshoe ISD band director in jail after he was accused of soliciting sexual activity with a girl under the age of 18, according to an indictment.

On Tuesday, March 9, the Muleshoe ISD learned that William Alan Shelly Jr. was charged with enticing a minor, the district said in a statement.

Online jail records with the Lubbock County Detention Center said Shelly, 61, of Portales, New Mexico was held in federal custody. The jail records said he was arrested by the FBI.

RELATED STORY: Muleshoe school employee on leave, arrested by FBI

The federal court asked for a three-day continuance for the detention hearing, according to court records.

Shelly, 61, remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center Thursday.