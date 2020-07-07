Prosperity Bank cancels annual catfish fry due to COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, Prosperity Bank announced it would be cancelling its annual catfish fry due to COVID-19, according to a press release.

The following is a press release from Prosperity Bank:

Due to COVID-19, Prosperity Bank has made the decision to cancel the 9th Annual Catfish Fry benefitting the South Plains Food Bank scheduled for August 6th. While we are hopeful things will begin to return to normal, the health and safety of our volunteers and attendees is of the utmost importance.

Prosperity Bank remains committed to supporting the mission of the South Plains Food Bank. A donation of $13,500 will be made to the South Plains Food Bank on behalf of Prosperity Bank, Collier Construction, Barricades Unlimited, PCCA, Teinert Metals, Hildebrandt Tree Tech, Hurst Farm Supply, Mason Warner & Company, Service Title and Stuart and Lynette Swanner.

“We talked with the sponsors who had already contributed to the 2020 Catfish Fry, and together we decided to donate the collected money to the food bank,” said Harry Zimmerman, Lubbock Regional President. “This pandemic has been a reminder of how important the food bank is to our community”

The Catfish Fry would not be possible without donations from locally owned businesses and the support of the community. We encourage those who are able to make a donation to the South Plains Food Bank at spfb.org and to support local businesses.

“We look forward to picking this event back up in 2021,” said Zimmerman.