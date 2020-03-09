Prosperity Bank pledges support to South Plains Food Bank

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the South Plains Food Bank:

Prosperty Bank has joined the Cornerstone Partners of SPFB, a group of businesses and organizations that commit financially to end hunger across the South Plains, by pledging to donate $5000 a year for the next 5 years.

Prosperity Bank is committed to giving back to the community. With this pledge, they will be providing 30,000 meals to the 20-county service area of SPFB. David Weaver, CEO of South Plains Food Bank said partnering with a business like Prosperity Bank that understands the scope of the work being done at the food bank is important.

“I appreciate the long term commitment Prosperity Bank has made to help us fulfill our mission of Ending Hunger, Giving Hope, and Enriching Lives throughout the South Plains. Over the years, they have been a wonderful hands-on partner, providing food and funds to help us serve more than 60,000 food insecure families on the South Plains,” says Weaver.

For years Prosperity Bank has been a great partner for the food bank. Not only with financial donations of over $230,000, totaling 690,000 meals for our families, but by donating time through volunteerism for events held by SPFB. South Plains Food Bank has been the beneficiary of proceeds made by Prosperity’s annual Catfish Fry for the past 7 years. They have also been a major sponsor for the annual U Can Share food drive.

“We have been strong supporters of the South Plains Food Bank for quite some time, and we are excited to officially become a Cornerstone Partner,” said Harry Zimmerman, Regional President of Prosperity Bank. “We look forward to continuing to support their mission and those in need in our communities.

About the South Plains Food Bank

The South Plains Food Bank, Inc. is a humanitarian resource responsible for securing, growing, processing and distributing food to charitable organizations and people in need. The South Plains Food Bank, Inc. also strives to provide opportunities for people to break out of the poverty cycle. We are committed to alleviating hunger and giving hope to the hungry through our Children’s Feeding Programs, Mobile Pantry and Farm, Orchard and GRUB. Visit www.spfb.org for more information, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

(News release from the South Plains Food Bank)