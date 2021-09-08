Prosperity Bank recognizes 20th Anniversary of 9/11 with American Tribute Flag Field

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Prosperity Bank:

Prosperity Bank, the City of Lubbock and Lubbock ISD are partnering for the 19th Annual American Tribute Flag Field. The flags will fly Sept. 9 to Sept. 14 at Kastman Park, Lynnhaven Drive and South Loop 289.



The flag field tribute serves as a remembrance to the lives lost 20 years ago on September 11, 2001 as well as to honor our first responders and military personnel who protect us daily. The public is encouraged to walk amongst the flags and reflect on their importance.



Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ® is a $31.7 billion financial holding company based in Houston, Texas with 285 locations across Texas and Oklahoma. Prosperity offers a variety

of traditional loan and deposit products to its customers. In addition to established banking

products, Prosperity offers a complete line of services including: Internet Banking, Retail

Brokerage, Credit Cards, Trust and Wealth Management, Mortgage Services, Cash

Management and Mobile Banking

(Press release from Prosperity Bank)