Prosperity Bank remembers 9/11 with 17th Annual American Tribute Flag Field

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Prosperity Bank:

Prosperity Bank, the City of Lubbock and Lubbock ISD are partnering for the 17th Annual American Tribute Flag Field. The flags will fly Sept. 9 to Sept. 16 at Kastman Park, Lynnhaven Drive and South Loop 289.

The flag field tribute serves as a remembrance to the lives lost on September 11, 2001 as well as to honor our first responders and military personnel who protect us daily. The public is encouraged to walk amongst the flags and reflect on their importance.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ® is a Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company, formed in 1983. Prosperity Bank operates over 24 full-service banking locations. Of which, 34 are in the West Texas area. Prosperity Bank offers a variety of traditional loan and deposit products, as well as a complete line of services including: Internet and Mobile Banking, Retail Brokerage, Credit Cards, MasterMoney Debit Cards, 24 hour voice response banking, Trust and Wealth Management, Mortgage Services, Cash Management.

(News release from Prosperity Bank)