Protecting your windshield in the winter weather

LUBBOCK, Texas — The freezing temperatures we have seen over the past few days has led to cars icing over, which can be dangerous for the windows in your car.

Owner of Glass Doctor, Neal Alexander, said this time of year more than ever people should have their windshields inspected, because this weather can take a small crack, and cause big damage.

“A little chip can get moisture in it and it can freeze,” Alexander said. “Ice freezes and it can expand and that can crack your windshield as well.”

Alexander said leave plenty of time to properly defrost your car before heading out the door, and he has some tips to speed up the process.

“I always suggest a plastic ice scraper, nothing metal nothing

abrasive,” Alexander said. “Nothing steel, and definitely no hot water.”