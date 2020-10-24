Protective Services searching for missing children last seen in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) asked for the public’s help early Saturday afternoon to find two missing children who were last seen in Lubbock.

Celeste Rodriguez 13, and Lilyana Florentino, 9, were ordered into state custody by a Potter County judge in August 2019.

Currently, they are believed to be with their mother, Christina Rodriguez. They were last seen in Lubbock and may be in the Amarillo area.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the girls and their mother should contact Child Protective Services (CPS) at 806-204-1277.