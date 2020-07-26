Protesters again call for resignation of Levelland Mayor

LEVELLAND, Texas — Protesters in Levelland gathered on Saturday near the Hockley County Courthouse to demonstrate and call for the resignation of Mayor Barbra Pinner.

In June, Pinner shared a Facebook post written by someone else. It included a racial slur. Shortly after the post, roughly 50 citizens met with Pinner and called for her to resign.

Pinner apologized but did not resign.

Manuel Mendez, a former council member in Levelland, said, “We’re not going to sit by and let racism run in our community. People don’t believe that it exists, but yes it does. It runs deep here.”

Protesters held signs that said, among other things, Black Lives Matter.

