Protesters gather in Lubbock for second straight night

LUBBOCK, Texas — For the second straight night, people gathered in Lubbock’s Tim Cole Memorial Park on Sunday to protest the death of George Floyd.

A Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, was arrested for murder on Friday related to Floyd’s death on May 25. A viral video showed Chauvin’s knee on Floyd’s neck while Floyd was handcuffed.

In Lubbock, Protesters came with signs and water, and as of 7:30 p.m., the event remained peaceful.

Saturday night, a video captured a man bringing a rifle to the protest. He was tackled by civilians and a police officer and was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

