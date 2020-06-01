Protesters gather in Lubbock for second straight night

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo taken by KLBK/KAMC staff. (Property of Nexstar Media Group)

LUBBOCK, Texas — For the second straight night, people gathered in Lubbock’s Tim Cole Memorial Park on Sunday to protest the death of George Floyd.

A Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, was arrested for murder on Friday related to Floyd’s death on May 25. A viral video showed Chauvin’s knee on Floyd’s neck while Floyd was handcuffed.  

In Lubbock, Protesters came with signs and water, and as of 7:30 p.m., the event remained peaceful.

Saturday night, a video captured a man bringing a rifle to the protest. He was tackled by civilians and a police officer and was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Related story: LPD investigating altercation that caused two arrests at protest

We will update this story if anything eventful happens at the protest.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar