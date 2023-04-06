LEVELLAND, Texas — Levelland Chief of Police Albert Garcia was sworn in as President of the Texas Police Chiefs Association (TPCA) on Thursday, according to a social media post.

According to the TPCA website, the organization “was founded in 1958 to promote, encourage and advance the professional development of Chiefs of Police and senior police management personnel throughout the State of Texas.”

Lubbock Police Department’s Chief of Police, Floyd Mitchell was sworn in as First Vice President. Slaton Police Department’s Chief of Police, Trevor Barnes was sworn in as Second Vice President.

“A proud moment for Levelland,” police said in a social media post.