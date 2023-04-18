LUBBOCK, Texas — Jamie Lee Pruett, 49, who was arrested for a shooting spree in March that killed a man and left three people hurt, was indicted on Tuesday for three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to court records.

Authorities responded on March 13 to a series of shootings in Lubbock County that happened at a private residence, a game room and a convenience store in Slaton.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no murder charge was listed on Pruett’s online jail records. After Christian Rios passed away from his injuries days after the shooting, a press release from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office stated, “The Sheriff’s Office will pursue additional charges of Murder on the suspect, Jaime Lee Pruett.”

Scene of game room shooting near 92nd Street and Avenue P (Photo: Nexstar/Staff)

Security footage outside Lubbock County game room

Suspect vehicle stopped by LCSO after game room shootings (Nexstar/Staff)

When Pruett was arrested following the shooting spree, he told deputies that he was “having issues with the game rooms” and claimed that he was threatened by the customers, according to court documents.

Pruett was indicted on federal charges in early April. As of Tuesday, Pruett remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a federal detainer and bonds totaling $15,000,000.