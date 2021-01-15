Public health department vaccinates more than 10,000 in Lubbock

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the vaccine centre that has been set up in central Newcastle, Scotland Monday Jan. 11, 2021. The centre is one of the seven mass vaccination centres that opened Monday as the government continues to ramp up the coronavirus vaccination programme. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

This is a press release from the City of Lubbock.

The City of Lubbock Public Health Department conducted a COVID-19 vaccine clinic January 14, 2021 with continued focus on individuals meeting the 1A and 1B guidelines as set forth by the Texas Department of State Health Services. During this clinic, 2,214 people received vaccinations. The following is a breakdown of clinic results since vaccines became available to the Public Health Department:

December 2020 – 2,170 vaccinations administered to those in Phases 1A and 1B

January 4, 2021 – 1,288 vaccinations administered to those in Phases 1A and 1B

January 7, 2021 – 1,528 vaccinations administered to those in Phases 1A and 1B

January 12, 2021 – 1,357 vaccinations administered to those in Phases 1A and 1B

January 13, 2021 – 1,510 vaccinations administered to those in Phases 1A and 1B

January 14, 2021 – 2,214 vaccinations administered to those in Phases 1A and 1B

Through the Lubbock Public Health Department, 10,067 individuals have received their first COVID-19 vaccinations. Additional clinics will be held next week. Clinics for those who need their second dose will begin the week of January 25.

City vaccination clinics will continue to focus on individuals eligible under Phase 1A and 1B guidelines.

