Public help needed in missing teen’s case

LUBBOCK, Texas — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help in finding missing 16-year-old, Mariah Almaguer.

Almaguer went missing a year ago on June 21, 2018 in Lubbock, according to NCMEC.

Almaguer is described as five foot and four inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities believe that Almaguer may still be in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Lubbock Police Department at 1-806-775-2865.