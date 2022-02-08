LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is press release from Lubbock County Office of Emergency Management:

Lubbock County Office of Emergency Management is requesting the public participate in the update of the Lubbock County Hazard Mitigation Plan.

Public participation is a FEMA requirement and will be key in providing input for the plan.

The public can participate by taking a survey listed below and encourage members of your community to also take the survey before June 30, 2022.

In addition, we ask you share the link to the survey on social media outlets and other public forums.

For any questions please contact the Lubbock County Office of Emergency Management at 806-775-7300.

