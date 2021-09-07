Public input sought on Lubbock parks, trails, sports fields and aquatic facilities

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department requests the community’s input on its Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Master Plan. The Master Plan will guide the development and management of the City’s 83 parks, four aquatic centers, more than 50 athletic fields and hiking/biking trails.

The Parks and Recreation Department invites the public to review the project website, participate in the surveys and provide comments through November 30, 2021. All surveys can be found at www.lubbockparksplan.com.

In addition to the surveys, Parks and Recreation invites citizens to a community open house, Wednesday, September 29, 2021, from 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Civic Center Banquet Hall. This will be a chance for citizens to see the Master Plan and be able to ask questions and engage in discussions about it. There will be food, activities for kids and more information about City programs at the open house.

For more information call 806.775.2673.

