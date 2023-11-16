LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock on Thursday and the Texas General Land Office will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the West Texas State Veterans Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, according to a press release.

The city said the cemetery, located at 4614 East 50th Street, will serve more than 21,000 Veterans and eligible family members in the area.

“The public is invited to join as we all celebrate this momentous occasion,” a press release from the City of Lubbock stated.

The Texas General Land Office previously said the cemetery in Lubbock would be the first one constructed in Texas in 12 years.