Public invited to tour the South Water Treatment Plant ahead of City Council meeting

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

The City of Lubbock invites the public to tour the City’s South Water Treatment Plant on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

The Lubbock City Council will also hold its meeting there with the Work Session starting at 1:30 p.m., and the Regular Session starting at 4:30 p.m., on Tuesday, June 25.

Tours of the Treatment Plant will be offered from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Closed-toed shoes are required and pants suggested for citizens wishing to take a tour. Safety gear will be provided on site.

The South Water Treatment Plant is located at 5114 FM 1585.

Going south on I-27:

Take FM 1585 exit, turn left onto FM 1585 and head east.

The Treatment Plant is 5.1 miles east of I-27 (2 miles east of the Llano Estacado Winery)

Plant is on the right side of the road

(News release from the City of Lubbock)