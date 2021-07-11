Public meeting scheduled for proposed US 62/385 project in Seminole

SEMOINOLE, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from TxDOT:

Citizens are invited to attend the second public meeting for a proposed project on US 62/385 in the city of Seminole. Scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 15, the meeting will be held in-person, at the Seminole Community Center, 801 N. Main Street, Seminole, but citizens can participate online by logging onto the Texas Department of Transportation website (search “Seminole Reliver Route”). The meeting will present proposed project plans in a narrated video presentation. The open-house meeting style will allow citizens to opportunity to ask TxDOT staff questions.

Citizen without internet access or who cannot attend in person and have general questions and/or comments regarding the proposed project may also call or email the TxDOT Lubbock District Director of Transportation Planning & Development Kylan Francis, P.E. She can be reached at (806) 748-4490 and comments can be submitted by email or by mail to:

Kylan Francis, P.E., Director of Transportation Planning & Development

135 Slaton Road

Lubbock, Texas 79404.

The video presentation will outline the proposed project options, which are designed to improve safety and mobility through Seminole. Those options are:

One-way Pair Option: this proposed option would convert the existing US 62/385 roadway (Main Street) through Seminole from two-way traffic to one-way, northbound traffic. In addition, 2nd Street through Seminole would be converted to one-way southbound traffic. Additional right of way would be required.

Existing Rehab Option: this proposed option (also known as the No Build Option) would not change traffic direction but would rehab the existing US 62/385 roadway as well as add or repair sidewalks and ADA ramps. No additional right of way would be required.

Maps and drawings showing the project location and design, and other information regarding the proposed project are available online on the TxDOT website by searching “Seminole Relief Route”. The video presentation will be available on the TxDOT website and citizens can provide project comments through Friday, July 30, 2021.

The public meeting will be conducted in English; however, the online video presentation will be available in Spanish and German. If you need interpretation or translation services or you are a person with a disability who requires an accommodation to attend and participate in the virtual public meeting, please contact Dianah Ascencio, TxDOT Lubbock District Public Information Officer, at (806) 748-4472, no later than 4 p.m. on Monday, July 12, 2021. Notice is needed, as some services and accommodations may require time for TxDOT to arrange.

