LUBBOCK, Texas — A public memorial to honor the life of longtime news anchor Bill Maddox was set for December 16. Maddox passed away Tuesday at the age of 81.

The family said Bill’s memorial service will be at Lubbock Dream Center, 1111 30th Street, on Monday December 16 at 2:00 p.m.

A private funeral for the family has been planned in Tucumcari, New Mexico.

