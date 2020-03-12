Jojo Siwa postponed, Lubbock put on notice that other events under consideration

UPDATES will be contained at the bottom of the original article

LUBBOCK, Texas — The United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock did not announce any cancelations as of Thursday morning but did put everyone on notice that future events will be evaluated.

The Big 12 post-season basketball tournament and other major events nationally announced cancelations Thursday out of concern for COVID-19, also known as coronavirus.

“United Supermarkets Arena is working closely with event producers and officials regarding status of its events. Please continue to check www.unitedsupermarketsarena.com event pages and this page for any updates.”

Future events include the JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. tour, TobyMac, Paw Patrol Live, Chris Stapelton and many other events.

12:53 p.m. UPDATE: JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. tour officially postponed, according to the United Supermarkets Arena website.