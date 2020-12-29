Public records reveal name of Plainview shooter, jailed on $25k bond

[image of Miguel Angel Vela provided by the Hale County Sheriff’s Office]

PLAINVIEW, Texas– A Plainview man remained in the Hale County Jail Tuesday after police said he was arrested for shooting at another vehicle.

Just after 9:00 a.m. Monday, the Plainview Police Department responded to a report of shots fired. The caller told dispatch that his vehicle was struck by gunfire, according to police.

The suspect was identified Tuesday as Miguel Angel Vela, 35.

Vela was arrested at his residence in the 1600 block of West 22nd Street, according to police.

The victim suffered non-serious injuries caused by glass and not from any bullets.

Vela remained in the Hale County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $25,000, according to the Hale County Sheriff’s Office.

