Nicholas Reyna and Eric Hill. (Pictures provided by the City of Lubbock.)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock on Thursday afternoon provided the following statement:

Public Visitation Hours for Fallen Lubbock First Responders

Public visitation hours for our fallen first responders have been set for tonight, Thursday, January 16 and are scheduled as follows:

Lubbock Fire Rescue Lieutenant Eric Hill, public visitation hours:

Combest Funeral Home

2210 Broadway Street

5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Lubbock Police Department Officer Nicholas Reyna, public visitation hours:

Holy Spirit Catholic Church

9821 Frankford Avenue

7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

We appreciate the community’s support; it has been invaluable for the families of our fallen first responders, and for our Lubbock Fire Rescue and our Lubbock Police as they navigate tragic losses within their departments.

Details about funeral services will be provided shortly.

