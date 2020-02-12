Public’s help requested to identify Walmart shoplifting suspect

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office:

On 01-30-2020 at about 1930 hours, Deputies attempted to detain a shoplifter who then evading arrest. The man is describe as a black male wearing grey pants and a red Chicago Bulls pull over. The black male is bald headed and wears glasses.

This incident occurred at the Walmart located at 1911 Marsha Sharp Fwy.

If you have any information, please call (806)-775-1406. Callers can remain anonymous.

News Release & Posted By Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com