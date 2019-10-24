Pumpkin farmers preparing for freezing temperatures

FLOYDADA, Texas — A pumpkin farmer since he was a little boy, Tim Assiter with Assiter Punkin Ranch and Pumpkin Patch knows a lot about pumpkins, particularly about how the goards will fare with freezing temperatures going into Friday.

“Too much heat, too much freeze are not pumpkins’ friends,” Assiter said.

Assiter said his ranch experienced some issues with a light freeze on October 12.

“You can lose your entire crop with an early freeze,” Assiter said. “

“Floydada is very fortunate. We just had a very light freeze from here [his ranch] north, it kind of froze the pumpkins, from out here south it did not,” Assiter said.

He said pumpkins with freeze damage have a certain look to them.

Pumpkin with freeze damage.

“The day after the freeze and it’ll start to deteriorate, right there, where that skin would grow,” Assiter said.

Assiter said he will usually face a hard freeze in late October.

Temperatures in Floydada are predicted to reach an overnight low of 28 on Friday, and could experience a half inch to 1.25 inches of snow.

“We’re trying to get everything in a bin box that we can’t that can be shipped and get it in the barn to protect it from the weather,” Assiter said.

Assiter said if his pumpkins do face some freeze damage, he has enough already harvested for people to come and pick out.