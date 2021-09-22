Pumpkin patch locations, dates for Lubbock, South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas — With fall 2021 now approaching, here are a few locations for pumpkin patches in the area.

At’l Do Farms, 6323 FM 1294, is open now until November 6. The hours are Tuesday – Fridays from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Sundays from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. At’l Do Farms offers a corn maze, a cow train and daytime and nighttime pumpkin patch hayrides.

T&J Farms, 6408 FM 41, will open for weekends starting October 2. The hours are from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

According to a post on the T&J Farms Facebook page, most of the pumpkin crop was damaged, so they will not have all the activities and photo spots this year.

Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 7702 Indiana Ave., will open for their 19th annual pumpkin patch Saturday and will be open through October 31. The hours are Monday through Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Sunday from 12:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Assiter Punkin Ranch & Pumpkin Patch, 3451 S Ralls Hwy, Floydada, Texas, is open seasonally from September 15 through October 31 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sunday 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Punkin train rides are available during weekends. There is also a petting zoo.

On October 9, Assiter Punkin Ranch & Pumpkin Patch will have their “Punkin Days” celebration with games and events in Floydada.