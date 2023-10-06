LUBBOCK, Texas — September 23 marked the beginning of fall, which means around Lubbock and the South Plains you may have started to see pumpkins around your community.
EverythingLubbock.com has compiled a list of pumpkin patches across the South Plains:
Lubbock’s 15th annual Pumpkin Trail:
- October 26 through October 29.
- Daylight Hours: Friday through Sunday 9 am-6 pm
- Evening Hours: Thursday & Sunday 6 pm-8:45 pm (Last Entrance), Friday & Saturday 6 pm-9:45 pm (Last Entrance)
- Admission is free.
- Location: Lubbock Memorial Arboretum in Clapp Park.
At’l Do Farms:
- September 16 through November 4
- Hours: CLOSED ON MONDAYS
Tuesday – Fridays: 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Saturdays: 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Sundays: 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Admission is $13. Ages 4 and younger is free.
- General Admission includes: Hayride Pumpkin Patch, Pumpkin Hollow, Maze and Fairy Tail Trail, Cow Train, and Barnyard.
- Location: 6323 FM1294
T&J Farms Pumpkin Patch:
- Opened on September 30. Open every weekend in October.
- Location: 6408 FM 41
Old MacDonalds Petting and Family Fun Farm:
- Opened on September 30 through November 5.
- Saturday and Sundays: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Location: 11701 N FM 1264
Assiter Punkin Ranch and Pumpkin Patch:
- Open from September 15 through October 31.
- Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
- Sunday Hours: 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Offers a farm Pumpkin Patch experience with animals. Petting Zoo available on the weekends.
- Location: 3451 S Ralls Hwy, Floydada
First Cumberland Presbyterian Pumpkin Patch:
- Monday through Friday Hours: 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Sunday Hours: 12:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Location: 7702 Indiana Avenue
Malta Farms
- Open now until October 31.
- Everyday Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Location: 11202 Quaker Avenue.