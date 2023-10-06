LUBBOCK, Texas — September 23 marked the beginning of fall, which means around Lubbock and the South Plains you may have started to see pumpkins around your community.

EverythingLubbock.com has compiled a list of pumpkin patches across the South Plains:

Lubbock’s 15th annual Pumpkin Trail:

  • October 26 through October 29.
  • Daylight Hours: Friday through Sunday 9 am-6 pm
  • Evening Hours: Thursday & Sunday 6 pm-8:45 pm (Last Entrance), Friday & Saturday 6 pm-9:45 pm (Last Entrance)
  • Admission is free.
  • Location: Lubbock Memorial Arboretum in Clapp Park.

At’l Do Farms:

  • September 16 through November 4
  • Hours: CLOSED ON MONDAYS
    Tuesday – Fridays: 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
    Saturdays: 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
    Sundays: 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
  • Admission is $13. Ages 4 and younger is free.
  • General Admission includes: Hayride Pumpkin Patch, Pumpkin Hollow, Maze and Fairy Tail Trail, Cow Train, and Barnyard.
  • Location: 6323 FM1294

T&J Farms Pumpkin Patch:

  • Opened on September 30. Open every weekend in October.
  • Location: 6408 FM 41

Old MacDonalds Petting and Family Fun Farm:

  • Opened on September 30 through November 5.
  • Saturday and Sundays: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Location: 11701 N FM 1264

Assiter Punkin Ranch and Pumpkin Patch:

  • Open from September 15 through October 31.
  • Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
  • Sunday Hours: 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Offers a farm Pumpkin Patch experience with animals. Petting Zoo available on the weekends.
  • Location: 3451 S Ralls Hwy, Floydada

First Cumberland Presbyterian Pumpkin Patch:

  • Monday through Friday Hours: 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Saturday Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Sunday Hours: 12:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Location: 7702 Indiana Avenue

Malta Farms

  • Open now until October 31.
  • Everyday Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Location: 11202 Quaker Avenue.