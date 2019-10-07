Pumpkins needed for 11th Annual Pumpkin Trail at the Lubbock Memorial Arboretum

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Memorial Arboretum:



Starting Thursday, October 17 and lasting through Sunday, October 20, 2019, the trails in the Lubbock Memorial Arboretum will be lined with hundreds of lighted jack-o-lanterns for the Parks and Recreation Department’s 11th Annual Pumpkin Trail. To make this happen, we need the citizens of Lubbock to donate their carved pumpkins to the Pumpkin Trail. The more carved pumpkins we receive from the community, the longer the trail. Last year, we had 1,730 pumpkins and more than 22,400 visitors. Our goal this year is 2,000 pumpkins. Watch the pumpkin count grow at www.playlubbock.com or on our Facebook page at Lubbock Parks and Recreation.



Groups bringing 10 or more pumpkins will have a sign posted on the trail with their name or logo on it. Pumpkin carvings must be family-friendly and appropriate for even the youngest child. We ask all participants to carve their pumpkins no earlier than Monday, October 14, so they will stay fresh throughout the four-day event. Whether you plan to carve one pumpkin or a dozen, call Hodges Community Center, at 767-3706, to let us know how many pumpkins you are bringing. In addition to pumpkins, we are also signing up volunteer groups to help each night as candle lighters, trail guides and counters.

Deliver carved pumpkins to the Lubbock Memorial Arboretum on Wednesday, October 16 from 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Lubbock Memorial Arboretum is located at 4111 University and the delivery site is in the east corner of the parking lot. We will also be accepting pumpkins on Thursday, October 17 until 3:00 p.m. as we finalize the Pumpkin Trail. Look for the “DELIVER PUMPKINS HERE” signs.

