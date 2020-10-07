Pumpkins needed for Lubbock Parks and Recreation’s 12th Annual Pumpkin Trail

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department:

On October 22-25, 2020, the trails in the Lubbock Memorial Arboretum will be lined with hundreds of lighted jack-o-lanterns for Parks and Recreation’s 12th Annual Pumpkin Trail. To make this happen, we need the people of Lubbock to donate their carved pumpkins to the Pumpkin Trail. Last year, we had 1,832 pumpkins and had over 25,500 people visit the trail. Our goal this year is 2,000 pumpkins. The more jack-o-lanterns we receive, the longer the trail. Watch the pumpkin count grow at www.playlubbock.com or on our Facebook page at Lubbock Parks and Recreation.

Groups bringing 10 or more pumpkins will have a sign posted on the trail with their name on it. Pumpkin carvings must be family-friendly and appropriate for even the youngest child. We are asking all participants to carve their pumpkins no earlier than Monday, October 19, so that they stay fresh throughout the four-day event. Whether you plan to carve one pumpkin or a dozen, call Hodges Community Center at 767-3706, and let us know how many pumpkins you are bringing as we build towards our goal. In addition to pumpkins, we are also signing up volunteer groups to help each night as candle lighters, trail guides and counters.

Deliver carved pumpkins to the Lubbock Memorial Arboretum on Wednesday, October 21 from 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Lubbock Memorial Arboretum is located at 4111 University, and the delivery site is in the east corner of the parking lot. We will also be accepting pumpkins on Thursday, October 22 until 3:00 p.m. as we finalize the Pumpkin Trail. Look for the “DELIVER PUMPKINS HERE” signs.

(News release from the City of Lubboc)