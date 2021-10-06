Pumpkins needed for the 13th Annual Pumpkin Trail in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department:

On October 21-24, 2021, the trails in the Lubbock Memorial Arboretum will be lined with hundreds of lighted jack-o-lanterns for Parks and Recreation’s 13th Annual Pumpkin Trail, presented by Michael Postar’s Affordable Storage. To make this happen, we need the citizens of Lubbock to donate their carved pumpkins to the Pumpkin Trail. The more we receive from the community, the longer the trail will be. In past years, there have been more than 1,800 pumpkins and more than 25,000 visitors at the trail. Our goal this year is 2,000 pumpkins. The more jack-o-lanterns we receive the longer the trail will be. Watch the pumpkin count grow at www.playlubbock.com or on our Facebook page at Lubbock Parks and Recreation.

Groups bringing 10 or more pumpkins will have a sign posted on the trail with their name or logo on it. Pumpkin carvings must be family-friendly and appropriate for even the youngest child. We are asking all participants to carve their pumpkins no earlier than Monday, October 18, so that they stay fresh throughout the four-day event. Whether you plan to carve one pumpkin or a dozen, call Hodges Community Center at 767.3706, and let us know how many pumpkins you are bringing as we build toward our goal. In addition to pumpkins, we are also signing up volunteer groups to help each night as candle lighters, trail guides and counters.

Deliver carved pumpkins to the Lubbock Memorial Arboretum on Wednesday, October 20 from 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Lubbock Memorial Arboretum is located at 4111 University, and the delivery site is in the east corner of the parking lot. We will also be accepting pumpkins on Thursday, October 21 until 3:00 p.m. as we finalize the Pumpkin Trail. Look for the ‘DELIVER PUMPKINS HERE’ signs.

