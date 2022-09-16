LUBBOCK, Texas — A report from the Lubbock Police Department revealed new details about a fire at the Mission Villa Apartments in the 5100 block of Aberdeen Avenue early Wednesday morning.

According to the police report, a woman told an officer on scene that the man she was dating struck her with his fist after coming home from a bar. The woman told the officer that she was holding a cigarette, which fell to the couch when the suspect punched her.

The woman described more violence that followed as she was trying to leave the apartment, according to the report.

Charges against the suspect were pending. As of Friday afternoon, Lubbock Fire Rescue said the fire was still under investigation.

LFR said 11 adults and 10 children were displaced after the fire. LFR also said a man cut himself on glass while trying to get back into the apartment that was on fire. On Friday, when the police report became available, it indicated the man who was accused of hitting the woman was cut by glass and bleeding.

The suspect was taken to University Medical Center, according to the report.