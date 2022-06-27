LUBBOCK, Texas — Joshua Gilder, 38, was sentenced Monday to 30 years in prison for a 2017 armed robbery of a game room in Lubbock County. In previous court proceedings, prosecutors said Gilder’s codefendant had a gun but Gilder was the one directing him. Gilder’s defense argued in May that it was a case of theft, not robbery.

Prosecutors told a jury, “This defendant entered into that game room and committed aggravated robbery. Please hold him responsible.”

The jury deliberated less than an hour before finding Gilder guilty. Sentencing was scheduled separately from the guilty verdict.