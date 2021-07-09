Puppies dumped outside vet clinic now on the hunt for forever homes

LUBBOCK, Texas — A local vet’s office needs help finding new homes for seven puppies who were dumped on the clinic’s doorstep, along with an apology note.

The mix-breed puppies are about eight weeks old, and they were discovered in a box outside the Key Animal Clinic on Thursday. The clinic said the “playful” puppies are healthy and should grow up to be medium to large-sized dogs.

“Very sweet, little lovable girls and boys, and I think they’d make great pets,” Dr. Emily Shockey, veterinarian and owner of Key Animal Clinic, said.

Eight puppies were initially dumped, but one has now been adopted, leaving seven — three female and four male — on the hunt for their forever homes.

With their box also came a note that said in part, “I cannot care for them anymore. Please re-home these puppies. I’m sorry. Forgive me.”

The clinic didn’t hesitate to help the little guys, but it can’t keep them for long.

“It’s always hard because we’re here in the business to help, but we also don’t really have the facilities for eight puppies,” Shockey said.

Shockey suspected whoever dumped the puppies was likely trying to “do the right thing.”

“I genuinely think they wanted what was best for the puppies,” Shockey said.

Shockey also commended the person for bringing the puppies to the clinic rather than leaving them by the side of the road or in the country to fend for themselves.



“[Out in the country] they have to find food, they have to find water … They could potentially starve to death, have dehydration. There are predators out there,” Shockey said.

The clinic added if you truly can’t care for your animal and must give it up, it’s better to turn it into animal services or an animal shelter rather than a vet’s office because the rescues have more resources.

The clinic wants to use this situation to remind pet owners of the one way to make sure you don’t get more animals than you can handle.



“Please spay and neuter your pets so that you don’t end up having to be put in this position yourself,” Shockey said.

If you’re interested in adopting or fostering a puppy, call the Key Animal Clinic at 806-792-6226.