Puppy Dates Needed: Find your doggy date at Lubbock Animal Shelter

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Animal Shelter is looking for more volunteers to go on “puppy dates.”

According to veterinarians with the organization, the program has been hugely successful so far, and they’re hoping to recruit even more people.

“Any amount of time they can get out and about, maybe get an ice cream, or just run around is a good thing,” said Eila Machado, Veterinarian with LAS. “Being in our facility can be very stressful, and getting a break and just being a dog outside is one of the best things for them.”

Allie Andurkonis has been a volunteer with LAS for over a year. She has taken over 50 dogs on these “puppy dates” and said each time has a huge effect the dog.

“Most of the time you can see them visibly calm down, and take a breather,” Andrukonis said. “Sometimes they’re scared, but every time is rewarding and helps get rid of some of the stress.”

If you are interested in going on a puppy date, fostering, or even adopting you should call Lubbock Animal Shelter at 806-775-2057.