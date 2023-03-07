LITTLEFIELD, Texas — A 26-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man were arrested and charged with Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals, according to the Littlefield Police Department. Police said they failed to provide necessary food, water, care, or shelter for animals in their custody.

The Littlefield Police Department received a complaint from the Littlefield Animal Control Officers regarding several dogs that were abandoned at the former home of Shelby McCamish and Brandon Ellis. The incident was reported to have occurred on November 17, 2022, according to the Littlefield Police Department.

The four dogs and puppy were taken by ACO and have been placed in foster care. The puppy was on “the verge of death due to starvation, malnutrition, and illness,” according to the Littlefield Police Department. The puppy and one adult dog were treated by the Lamb County Veterinary Hospital.

Police said in a statement, “McCamish and Ellis pled guilty at docket call and were transferred to the Lamb County Jail where they were booked and released to LCSO custody.”