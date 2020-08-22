Pure Country Female Vocalist of the Year from Slaton

LUBBOCK and EL PASO, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) -- The following is a news release from the Texas Tech University:

Texas Tech University at El Paso's College of Architecture (CoA) was named [on August 17] a recipient of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine's 2020 Inspiring Programs in STEM Award. The award is presented to people and programs that encourage and inspire a new generation of young people to consider careers in science, technology, engineering and math.