Pure Country Female Vocalist of the Year from Slaton

SLATON, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Cathy Jewell:
The 24th Annual Academy of Western Artists Awards Show was August 13th, 2020 in Fort Worth at the Radisson Hotel-Fossil Creek. Cathy Jewell was a top 5 finalist for Pure Country Song Of The Year with “Always On A Mountain When I Fall” and Pure Country Female Vocalist of the Year. Cathy took home the award for 2019 AWA Pure Country Female Vocalist of the Year. Cathy is also the reigning 2020 CMA of Texas Artist of the Year. Cathy owns KSSL radio in Slaton, Texas and enjoys performing and writing songs. She has plans to release a new album by the end of this year. The Academy of Western Artists, based in Gene Autry, Oklahoma, is an organization that honors individuals who have preserved and perpetuated the heritage of the American cowboy, through rodeo, music, poetry, campfire and chuckwagon cooking, and western and ranch clothing and gear. Cathy’s radio station, KSSL, also received AWA Radio Station of the Year in 2017.
Here are the 2019 award winners:
- Young Artist – Abby Payne
- Instrumentalist – Mark Abbott
- Pure Country Male – Dennis Ledbetter
- Pure Country Female – Cathy Jewell
- Pure Country Duo/Group – Heybale
- Pure Country Album – Kerry Fearon “Honky Tonk Girl”
- Pure Country Song – Lisa Layne “Someone Had To Teach You”
- Western Swing Male – Johnny Angel
- Western Swing Female – Kristyn Harris
- Western Swing Duo/Group – Tommy Thomsen Ambassadors of Western Swing
- Western Swing Album – Hyram Posey/ Lonnie Spiker – “A Tribute To Bob Wills”
- Western Swing Song – John Arthur Martinez “For The Love Of Western Swing”
- Western Music Male – Clint Bradley
- Western Music Female – Devon Dawson
- Western Music Duo/Group – Allen Kirkham & Jill Kirkham
- Western Music Album – Johnny Minick/Stewart Brothers “Sagebrush Symphony”
- Western Music Song – Gil Prather “Beautiful Darling”
- ENGRAVER – Ron Smith, TX
- ARTIST – Tyler Crow, TX
- SPURMAKER – Richard Brooks, CAN
- CARTOONIST – Wendy Liddle, CAN
- SADDLEMAKER – Doug Krause, AZ
- DON KING Memorial Lifetime Achievement Award In Saddlemaking – Wayne Cates, TX
- CHUCKWAGON – Kathy Christensen, TX
- MASTER LEATHER – Britt Nantz, TX
- BRAIDER – Kirby Orme, ID
- BOOTMAKER – Armando Duarte Rios, TX
- Radio Station – KBEF, Minden, LA
- Disc Jockey – Scott Wikle , Michigan
- Elmer Kelton Non Fiction Book – Patrick Dearen “Apache Lament”
- Elmer Kelton Non Fiction Book – Chris Enss “According to Kate: The Legendary Life of Big Nose Kate Elder, Love of Doc Holliday”
- Trail Driver Award – RFD, Cowboy Country, TV
- Trailhand Award – Melinda Joy Miers
