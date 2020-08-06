Suspect identified in Terry County pursuit that ended in crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — A law enforcement chase ended with a crash Thursday in Lubbock, at the intersection of 98th Street and Frankford Avenue. The crash was just before noon.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers and the Brownfield Police Department pursued a vehicle into Lubbock on Highway 62/82 from Terry County.

According to DPS, Billy Jack Clayton, 36, fled from a traffic stop in Terry County. As he drove down Highway 62/82, he attempted to discard items out of the vehicle.

Clayton was driving eastbound on 98th Street and failed to yield the right of way at Frankford Avenue, colliding with a trailer being towed by another vehicle, according to DPS.

According to DPS, Clayton was arrested after the crash.

DPS said the vehicle Clayton was driving had previously been reported stolen in Lubbock.