Early morning pursuit results in crash, LPD investigating

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department Major Crash Unit was responding to a crash that occurred during a pursuit of a stolen vehicle.

Officers attempted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle just after 4:00 a.m. when the suspect’s vehicle fled, according to police.

During the pursuit, the vehicle crashed into an officer’s vehicle in the 400 block of the Northbound West Loop 289 access road. The collision disabled the officer’s vehicle and the suspect fled the scene.

