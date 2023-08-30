LUBBOCK, Texas — Israel Edwards, 21, was arrested after he was accused of assaulting and holding a woman against her will, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Wednesday.

Court records stated the incident happened on May 6 just after midnight. Court documents said the victim went to hang out with a friend at the Oakridge Apartments. While in the parking lot together, court records stated the victim’s friend told her to drive off.

After the vehicle stopped, the victim heard something hitting her car and realized it was Edwards. According to court records, Edwards opened the passenger door and pulled the victim’s friend out of the car. The victim told police Edwards that then started choking her as bystanders yelled at him to stop. The victim tried to fight back, court documents stated, and Edwards got into the driver’s seat of the car. Court records said Edwards drove off when he heard police nearby.

The victim tried to leave multiple times, but Edwards pulled her back in, according to court records. Court documents said they arrived at an unknown apartment complex and Edwards started “striking [the victim] in the side with the hilt of the knife.”

According to court records, the victim said Edwards cut her multiple times and “pushed the tip of the blade” into her. The victim told police Edwards asked his brothers for a gun, and they initially refused, then gave it to him. According to court records, Edwards told his brothers to “put a bullet in it.”

The victim said Edwards pointed the gun at her multiple times, court records stated. The victim told police Edwards hit her, tried to give her a hug and told her not to report the incident to authorities. The victim was eventually able to get away and make a police report. According to court documents, the victim had previously made multiple reports of domestic abuse where Edwards was the suspect.

Edwards was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Assault of a Household Member with Impeding Breathing and several other charges. As of Wednesday, he remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds totaling more than $200,000.

Editorial note: Jail records spelled Edward’s first name as “Isreal” while court records spelled it as “Israel.”