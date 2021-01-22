Quarterback Alan Bowman transferring from Texas Tech, he announced on Twitter

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech Quarterback Alan Bowman said Friday that he put his name in the transfer portal. In simple terms, he is leaving Texas Tech.

Bowman said in part: “I have decided to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with 3 years of eligibility remaining. I will forever be a proud alumnus of Texas Tech University and will always cherish the memories I’ve made here. I cannot wait to see where this journey takes me next.”

Bowman made the announcement on Twitter.

Bowman played parts of three seasons at Texas Tech. He showed promise at times, but injuries and inconsistent play kept him from holding on to the starting position.

He was recruited to Texas Tech under Kliff Kingsbury, and broke onto the scene as a true freshman in 2018. In his third game as a Red Raider, he threw for 605 yards and five touchdowns in a 63-49 win over Houston.

He finished that season with 2,638 yards, a 69.4 completion percentage, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions in eight games played. He was an honorable mention for Big 12 Freshman of the Year.

After a 5-7 2018 season, Texas Tech and Kingsbury parted ways and Matt Wells took over as the new head coach.

Bowman played just three games in 2019 before suffering a season-ending injury at Arizona.

In 2020, Bowman started the first four games of the year, but was benched for Henry Colombi after a subpar performance at Iowa State. Colombi started the next four games, but Bowman took back over against Baylor and led Texas Tech to its third win of the season. He started the final two games of the season.

Over parts of three seasons at Texas Tech, Bowman threw for 5,260 yards, 33 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

With Bowman gone, Texas Tech is left with Colombi, redshirt sophomore Maverick McIvor, redshirt freshman Donovan Smith and true freshman Behren Morton as its options for quarterback. The staff can still add another quarterback through the transfer portal.