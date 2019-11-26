Quinn murder case ‘person of interest’ takes plea deal on unrelated drug case

Ricky Don Henderson, image from Taylor Co. Jail and Jeannie Quinn, image from Hockley Co. S.O.

ABILENE and LEVELLAND, Texas — The family of Jeannie Quinn said Ricky Don Henderson of Levelland took a plea deal for 25 years in a drug case. A law enforcement source confirmed the information.

In October, Henderson was indicted for delivery of a controlled substance to a minor – namely marijuana. The offense date was listed as July 28, 2016.

In late 2018, Henderson was named as a person of interest in the murder of Quinn, but he has not been charged with murder. Quinn went missing from Levelland and her body was found hanging in a wooded area in Abilene in April 2018.

Henderson was arrested on unrelated charges several months after Quinn’s body was found, namely possession of THC. Henderson has been held in the Taylor County Jail since January.

Henderson’s wife, Stephane Meeks Henderson, went missing in 1993. She has never been found.

In the meantime, Quinn’s family is not only pressuring prosecutors for a murder charge, but also pressuring state officials to revoke his parole in a previous case via a petition on change.org.

