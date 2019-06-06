Rabies case confirmed in Lubbock County, officials announced on Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas – The City of Lubbock on Thursday announced that a rabid raccoon was located, and EverythingLubbock.com learned that two dogs were quarantined.

Rabies is a deadly disease that can be transmitted by the bite of an infected animal.

The World Health Organization says on its website, “Rabies is an infectious viral disease that is almost always fatal following the onset of clinical symptoms.”

“Effective treatment soon after exposure to rabies can prevent the onset of symptoms and death,” WHO also said.

The City of Lubbock issued this statement:

A raccoon found and caught in the eastern area of Lubbock county has tested positive for rabies. The last reported rabies case in Lubbock was in October 2017.

Rabies is a viral illness that can be transmitted to humans through an infected animal’s saliva. The illness can be prevented with treatment before symptoms begin. However, once a person has symptoms, the disease is almost always fatal. Anyone who comes in contact with a rabid animal should seek medical attention as soon as possible.

An animal with rabies could infect other wild or domestic animals that have not been vaccinated against rabies. All domestic animals should be vaccinated against rabies and all wildlife contact should be avoided, particularly coyotes, bats, foxes, and skunks.

The City of Lubbock reminds people to avoid contact with wild animals and have pets vaccinated against rabies as required by law.

Residents are advised to take the following precautions:

Keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all pets.

Keep your pets under direct supervision so they do not come in contact with wild animals. If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately.

Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or litter.

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.

Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly.

Report the bite to Lubbock Animal Services at 806-775-2057 or 806-775-3357 so the animal may be placed in rabies observation or submitted for rabies testing.

For more information on rabies visit the CDC website at: https://www.cdc.gov/rabies

CORRECTION: The specific location of the quarantine was not yet disclosed.