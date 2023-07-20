Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of July 20, 2023

LUBBOCK, Texas — A formal complaint was filed against Lubbock ISD and Frenship ISD with the NAACP’s Legal Redress Committee and the US Department of Justice Office of Civil Rights, the Lubbock NAACP announced on Thursday morning.

Phyllis Gant representing the Lubbock NAACP said in a press release, “Parents are taking a stand against multiple Lubbock-area school districts, alleging severe racial and religious discrimination against their children.”

Gant previously told EverythingLubbock.com students as young as elementary school experienced racial bullying. A press release from the NAACP stated, “The harmful behavior reported ranges from racial slurs and derogatory language to sounds of whips cracking and monkey noises echoing in school hallways.”

The complaint cited violations of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which “prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, and national origin in programs and activities receiving federal financial assistance.” The Lubbock NAACP also said the complaint cited violations of the Texas Education Code.

“These parents assert that the school districts, despite proclaiming a ‘zero tolerance’ stance, have failed to take appropriate action to address this disturbing behavior or penalize the offending students,” the press release stated.

Previous stories:

Claims of racism were previously tied to other school districts in the area. Families and parents have said their children experienced racial bullying in the Lubbock-Cooper ISD, Slaton ISD and Roosevelt ISD. The claims made national news in the past year with coverage from the Texas Tribune and NBC News.

Thursday’s press release from the Lubbock NAACP stated the complaints were a powerful reminder of the “urgency for schools to foster an environment where every child can learn and succeed, free from discrimination.”

EverythingLubbock.com invited both Lubbock and Frenship ISD to provide a statement. An update will be provided if the invitation is accepted.