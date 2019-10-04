Raid results in kilos of cocaine, heroin from Lubbock man described as fitness business owner

LUBBOCK, Texas — Court records filed on Wednesday provided more details on the arrest of Darrell Anthony Donaldson, 47, of Lubbock.

He was arrested on September 18 on a federal indictment.

But more recently, state prosecutors filed a petition to confiscate a gold Rolex watch, and a gold Oxteel watch that was seized from Donaldson’s residence in the 5300 block of Chicago Avenue.

Court records said, “Agents were also able to recover approximately 4.7 kilograms of heroin, 6 kilograms of cocaine, 2 pounds of methamphetamine, 10 pounds of marijuana, a handgun, and approximately $60,000 in bulk currency through the court of the investigation of Darrell Donaldson.”

Donaldson was listed as the purported owner of a local fitness business, court records said. However, EverythingLubbock.com was not able to independently confirm his ownership through other records.

The newest court records said investigators believe Donaldson purchased the watches with narcotics money in order to hide illicit proceeds from selling drugs.

The federal case against Donaldson was still pending as of Thursday.