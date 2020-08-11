Raider Ranch launches pen pal program

LUBBOCK, Texas — Raider Ranch retirement home is starting a pen pal program for its residents as a way to boost socialization while keeping residents safe.

“Because of COVID-19, our community has been very quiet,” said Savannah Clark, Certified Nurse Assistant at Raider Ranch.

What might just seem like a letter in a mailbox means so much more to the residents at Raider Ranch

“It evolved and it bolstered way greater than our expectations,” said Director of Memory Care Terri Rickman.

After posting on Facebook to kick off its new pen pal program, Raider Ranch has already received more than 200 letters for its residents. Letters have come in from all over the country.

For the assisted living facility that hasn’t seen many visitors because of COVID-19, these letters are a lifeline to the outside world.

“It shows that they want to connect with others as well and that human interaction, and that’s still there no matter what our society tells us,” said Rickman.

At Raider Ranch, it’s that sense of connection they are hoping to bring back.

“I think they will feel closer to home, whether it’s from families or with friends,” said Clark. “Their generation was full of letters and not phones like ours, so having handwritten letters from family or outside people across the United States made them very excited.”

Both Rickman and Clark are hoping that residents will take those friendships with them beyond the pandemic.

“I hope it makes some friendships and some connections in our community and all around the United States. We are hopeful for connection,” said Rickman.

At the end of the week, Raider Ranch will be hosting an opening event. They will take all of the letters they have received and open them with those in the pen pal program. For those wanting to send a letter to the residents at Raider Ranch, their addresses can be found on their Facebook page.