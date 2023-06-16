LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Habitat for Humanity is set to host Raider Red at the ReStore on June 17 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The ReStore is located at 3630 50th Street. Raider Red would be available for photos and autographs. The event is free of charge.

“”We are thrilled to provide our community with such a fantastic opportunity to engage families and welcome them to our ReStore,” said Executive Director, Christy Reeves.

The Lubbock Habitat ReStore takes donations of all kinds in clean and working condition and sells them at a reasonable price, according to the press release.

All ReStore proceeds benefit Habitat’s mission and support affordable housing construction.