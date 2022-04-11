LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:

Texas Tech University‘s mascot, Raider Red, took home a win Saturday (April 9) from the National Cheerleaders Association (NCA) & National Dance Alliance (NDA) Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championships in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Raider Red finished first place in the Mascot division for the second year running with a score of 93.2778, beating out Georgia Tech’s “Buzz” by 0.1111 points and the University of Missouri-Columbia’s “Truman the Tiger” by 2.7778.

“I’m very proud of Raider Red,” said Bruce Bills, head cheer and mascot coach for Texas Tech. “This group of students was so determined all year in developing and designing the perfect skit. They came up with the theme and worked with our corporate sponsor, Texas Tech Credit Union, to create the perfect props and set.”

Raider Red performed a 90-second “Trip to New York”-themed skit complete with multiple, well-designed props. Mascots were judged on characterization, skit creativity, crowd leading, dance, prop effectiveness and overall performance.

“Raider Red performed the skit perfectly,” Bills continued. “I’m so proud of how they represented Texas Tech! Winning back-to-back is hard but they pulled it off, and I’m so thrilled for them.”

“It’s so hard to win a national championship at the collegiate level and even tougher to win back-to-back titles,” said Stephanie Rhode, director of the Spirit Program. “These Raider Red students are to be commended for their dedication to Texas Tech and to the Raider Red program.”

Raider Red wasn’t the only winner this weekend. On Friday (April 8), Texas Tech’s Co-Ed Cheer Squad earned second place in the Division 1A Co-Ed Cheer category, less than two-tenths of a point behind first-place Oklahoma State University.

(Press release from Texas Tech University)