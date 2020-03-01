Railroad repairs planned for FM 400 crossing in Slaton

SLATON, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from TxDOT:

FM 400, at Business US 84 in the city of Slaton, will be closed to traffic [this] week, beginning on Tuesday, March 3, to allow Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad (BNSF) to safely perform routine maintenance work on the railroad crossing.

FM 400 traffic will be detoured around the work area via Golf Course Road to connect with Business 84.

The repair work is expected to be completed and the road reopened to traffic Thursday, March 6, afternoon. Work will take place weather permitting.

For more information, contact TxDOT Public Information Officer Dianah Ascencio at (806) 748-4472.

(News release from the Texas Department of Transportation, Lubbock District)