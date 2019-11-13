Railroad repairs scheduled for West 19th Street crossing on Nov. 14

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Texas Department of Transportation:

Tomorrow, Thursday, Nov. 14, Lubbock and Western Railway (L&WR) is scheduled to make repairs to the SH 114 (west 19th Street) railroad crossing, located between FM 179 (Inler Avenue) and Research Boulevard.

Starting at 9 a.m., crews will begin reducing westbound 19th Street traffic into one lane and detouring drivers onto the center turn-lane. Eastbound traffic will not be impacted.

Motorists should anticipate delays, slow moving traffic and are asked to drive with caution through the work zone for their safety and the safety of the workers.

The work is scheduled to be completed and all traffic returned to its original configuration by the end of the day. Work will take place weather permitting.





For media inquiries, contact TxDOT Public Information Officer Dianah Ascencio at (806) 748-4472.

