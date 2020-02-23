Railroad repairs to impact Slaton area traffic starting Monday, Feb. 24

SLATON, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from TxDOT:

FM 2150, in the city of Slaton, will be closed to traffic next week, starting Monday, Feb. 24, to allow Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad (BNSF) to safely perform routine maintenance work on the railroad crossing. Maintenance is also planned for the crossing at Golf Course Road.

Repair work planned for the FM 2150 crossing is expected to be completed and the road opened to traffic by Wednesday, Feb. 26. Traffic will be detoured around the work area via CR 3800 and CR 3900 to connect with CR 7900.

The repair work on the Golf Course Road crossing is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Feb. 25 and completed by Thursday, Feb. 27, afternoon. Traffic will be detoured to FM 400.

Work will take place weather permitting.

For more information, contact Texas Public Information Officer Diana Ascencio at (806) 748-4472.

(News release from the Texas Department of Transportation, Lubbock District)