Railroad repairs to impact Slaton area traffic

Press release from the Texas Department of Transportation:

SLATON, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — FM 2150, just outside the city of Slaton, will be closed to traffic on Thursday, Nov. 19, to allow Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad (BNSF) to safely make repairs to railroad planks.

Repair work planned for the FM 2150 crossing is expected to take 2-4 hours to be completed and the road opened to traffic by the end of the day. Traffic will be detoured around the work area using CR3800, CR3900 and E CR 7900.

Work will take place weather permitting.

